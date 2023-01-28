Davenport man sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing firearm as a felon

A Davenport man with felony convictions in Scott County for theft, burglary, drug possession and possessing a firearm as a felon, has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he was caught with a firearm in Johnson County, Iowa, in 2020.

Derik Ashley Otero, 35, was sentenced Wednesday during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

The federal weapons investigation of Otero began on June 15, 2020, when he was on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections after serving prison time on Scott County convictions that included burglary, theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Johnson County Deputy Mark Moses, Otero was wanted on a Johnson County warrant when on June 15, 2020, deputies attempted to arrest him at a Tiffin, Iowa, residence.

Otero was located in a bathroom on the main level of the residence. He was asked to exit the room and eventually complied.

However, while deputies were waiting for Otero to exit the bathroom, clanking sounds could be heard from behind the closed door. A search of the bathroom was conducted and a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was located in an air vent.

A witness told deputies that they had seen the outline of a handgun in the back of Otero's shirt prior to the arrival of deputies.

The Johnson County charges against Otero were dropped on Oct. 8, 2020, when federal authorities took over the case.

In the meantime, on June 29, 2020, Otero was returned to the Iowa Department of Corrections after his parole was revoked, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

On March 4, 2022, Otero was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections, and placed on parole. He was then taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on the weapons charge. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 12, 2022.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by his federal defender, attorney Diane Helphrey said that Otero’s mother “raised him as a single parent and worked many hours, making her frequently absent and creating an absence of consistent structure and guidance. Her drug and alcohol problems created additional instability. She did not sustain sobriety until 2007, after Mr. Otero became an adult.

"She has a criminal history, predating her sobriety, which is consistent with addiction related conduct," Helphrey said in the document. "Likewise, Mr. Otero’s former stepfather, who was in a relationship with his mother until Mr. Otero was 10 years of age, also had a criminal history. Mr. Otero witnessed domestic violence within this relationship.

“Mr. Otero has never had a significant relationship with his biological father,” Helphrey wrote. “Although he attempted to reach out to his father at the age of 11, that contact did not develop into a relationship."

Otero's first use of marijuana occurred at the age of 11, "an age at which he did not have sufficient mature cognitive reasoning to understand the magnitude of this choice," Helphrey wrote. "Many of the struggles that Mr. Otero has had later in his life parallel those patterned by the adults who were central figures in his childhood.”

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger also ordered that Otero serve three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.