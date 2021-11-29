Davenport man sentenced to three years in federal prison for gun charges

A Davenport man was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 23 to three years in federal prison for gun charges, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Michael Leon Wyche, Jr., 28, is charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition and giving false statement during purchase of firearms.
Wyche bought 14 firearms between April and August 2020, the release states. Law enforcement started investigating Wyche after they recovered, in the residence of a suspected drug dealer, a firearm box that they traced back to Wyche. They performed a search warrant at Wyche's residence and found one firearm, ammunition and evidence of drug use.
Wyche admitted to buying more than 10 firearms in a post-Miranda statement, according to the release. He couldn't say where any of the guns were, other than the one found in his house. He also admitted to using marijuana.
Wyche pleaded guilty on July 21. He is ordered to pay $300 to the Crime Victim's Fund and serve two years of supervised release after his prison term.