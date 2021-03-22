 Skip to main content
Davenport man sentenced to two years in prison for escape
Davenport man sentenced to two years in prison for escape

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for escape, according to a news release from the Southern District of Iowa's United States Attorney's office. 

Cordell McDowell, 32, failed to report to the residential reentry center in Davenport in 2020 to serve the remainder of a previous prison sentence. His location was unknown for four months until he was arrested in relation to a murder and robbery investigation.

McDowell has a history of non-compliance with supervision and prior federal conviction for escape, according to a news release. After his prison term he will be required to serve three years of supervised release, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 

