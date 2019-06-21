A Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing two children between 2006 and 2009 was sentenced Thursday to up to 50 years in prison.
On May 26, 2016, Davenport police launched an investigation after a complaint was filed with the Department of Human Services.
Police alleged Francisco Murillo Cardona III, 42, sexually abused the children, who were under the age of 12, on numerous occasions during the four-year span
A warrant was issued in June 2016. He was arrested and made his first appearance on the charges in September 2018.
A Scott County jury on May 1 convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony, after a three-day trial.
He already is serving time in a drug case.
Once he completes his prison sentence on the sex abuse charges, Cardona will serve a special lifetime sentence similar to parole. He also must register as a sex offender.