A Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a charge of receiving child pornography.
Kevin Dean Green, 35, was sentenced in the case Thursday during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
U.S. District Court Judge John Jarvey also sentenced Green to serve five years on supervised release once he has completed his prison sentence.
Green is also ordered to pay nine victims $3,000 each in restitution.
Green was arrested in connection with the case Oct. 31, 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography on Sept. 19 during a hearing U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Green was implicated in having child pornography based upon an FBI investigation into a Florida man who is a registered child sex offender.
According to the criminal complaint filed by a local special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an undercover agent in the Washington, D.C., FBI field office on June 29, 2017, identified a user of the Kik instant messaging app as “kidluvrl” during undercover activity as a trader and possessor of child pornography as well as a possible contact offender.
During the conversation with the undercover agent, “kidluvrl” discussed sexually assaulting his 3-year-old child and sent the undercover agent an image of him exposing himself near the child. The person using the kidluvrl handle turned out to be a man named Thomas Edward Abney Jr., a registered child sex offender who resided in Leesburg, Florida. Agents with the FBI field office in Jacksonville, Florida, served a search warrant at Abney’s residence on June 29. Abney was arrested and the child victim was saved from further abuse by Abney.
A review of Abney’s Samsung Galaxy Note 5 cell phone revealed that he had chatted on Kik with a person using the handle “havingsomefun67.” During their chats, Abney and “havingsomefun67” had explicit discussions that included “havingsomefun67” obtaining child pornography from Abney and his desire to produce child pornography with his own children.
The text of the chats indicated that Abney and “havingsomefun67” already had exchanged child pornography.
The FBI submitted an administrative subpoena for the Kik account belonging to “havingsomefun67.” The display name for the account submitted by Kik was “tina levi” and the email address of kevingreen1719@gmail.com.
The internet provider addresses provided by Kik for “havingsomefun67” were assigned to CenturyLink. On July 7, the FBI submitted an administrative subpoena to CenturyLink for the internet provider address. Through that internet provider information the FBI was able to track down Green to a home in Davenport he shared with his girlfriend.
On Green’s cell phone, agents discovered about 370 images of child pornography. The majority of the images appeared to be screen shots from websites Green visited off of which the FBI was able to capture the names and uniform resource locators, or web addresses, of 37 different websites. Some of the websites were located by FBI investigators.
According to U.S. District Court records filed before sentencing, Green’s conversations with Abney encouraged Abney to “produce images and sexually abuse this child.” All the while, Green is telling Abney about the abuse he, Green, is in engaged in with his own children. Green tells Abney that he has had sexual contact with two random children and “suggests that easy targets of sexual abuse are poor children.”
There is no parole in the federal system.
Green also will have to register as a sex offender for life, and he has been order to participate in a sex offender treatment program.
Abney, who is 39 and the man with whom Green had been communicating, was sentenced Jan. 18, 2018, to 40 years in federal prison, during a hearing U.S. District Court, Orlando, Florida.