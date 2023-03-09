A Davenport man who already is serving prison sentences in Iowa’s Clarinda Correctional Facility for convictions in Iowa and Polk counties has been returned to Scott County to face robbery and theft charges stemming from a 2020 incident.

Jeremy Lee Krapp, 34, who had lived in the 4400 block of Jersey Ridge Road, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

As a forcible felony, a person convicted of first-degree robbery must serve 50%, 12 ½ years, or 70%, 17 ½ years, of the sentence before parole can be granted, depending upon the ruling of the district court judge presiding over the case.

Krapp also is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and second degree theft, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, at 7:37 p.m. on March 6, 2020, police were flagged down in the area of West River Drive and Marquette Street.

Krapp had pointed a handgun at the victims and robbed them. He ordered the victims to strip naked and threatened to kill them one by one.

Krapp fled the scene on one of the victim’s vehicles, a 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora with Illinois plates.

At 5:44 a.m. on March 7, 2020, Krapp was arrested in Iowa County after shooting a black Taurus handgun at an Iowa Department of Natural Resources truck that had its red and blue lights flashing.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Pahl, the bullet went through the back right door and exited the back left window.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Bolen was sitting in the passenger seat while DNR officer Jeff Harrison was driving.

Krapp pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a peace officer while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana-third offense.

Two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer were dropped in the plea agreement.

On Jun 9, 2020, Krapp received a 30-year prison sentence. He must serve 15 years before parole can be granted.

Krapp was on parole out of Polk County when he fired on police in Iowa County and committed the alleged robbery in Davenport.

On Jan. 4, 2019, Krapp had been sentenced to concurrent 5-year prison terms in Polk County after he entered an Alford Plea on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and assault on a police officer with a weapon, both of which are Class D felonies.

According to arrest affidavits, Krapp was damaging vehicles with rocks outside of a Des Moines homeless shelter. He then attacked a firefighter and a police officer.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Krapp was paroled from prison on Nov. 15, 2019. That parole has been revoked.

Currently, Krapp is scheduled to be paroled from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Dec. 29, 2034. However, if he is convicted of the Scott County charges that date will be extended.

Krapp was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail without bond for being a Department of Corrections inmate, and a $30,000 cash-only bond on the Scott County charges.

Krapp is due to be arraigned on the charges today in Scott County District Court. During the hearing a judge will schedule a trial date.

Krapp is being prosecuted in Scott County as a habitual offender, according to District Court records.