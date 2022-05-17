Davenport man serving sentence for arson dies by suicide at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A Davenport man serving a 10-year prison sentence for a second-degree arson conviction died Saturday by apparent suicide, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday.

Taylor Bradley Denney, 30, was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Denney was placed in the Anamosa State Penitentiary on April 30, 2021.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Denney pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree arson.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Sept. 8, 2020, Denney and Brenden Peter Crevoiserat, 25, set fire to a garage at 1315 Brown St. in Davenport.

Denney was sentenced Nov. 10, 2020, to serve three years on probation. He violated his probation and on April 15, 2021, he was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison.

Crevoiserat pleaded guilty on Oct. 29, 2020, to a charge of second-degree arson and three counts of violating Iowa’s sex offender registry statutes. He also was sentenced to three years on probation.

He also violated his probation and in June 2021 he was sentenced to 120 days in the Scott County Jail and sent back to probation.

Crevoiserat is on probation in that case until Dec. 11, 2023. He currently is residing in Spring Lake, North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry.

Denney’s death remains under investigation by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

