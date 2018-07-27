A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun in the direction of a Davenport police officer, who then shot him in the ankle, in March.
John Hess, 43, said during a nearly 30-minute sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court he wanted to "commit suicide by cop" that morning.
“When the officer showed up, I gave him enough time to get out of his car, get into a shooting stance and be able to shoot me before I ever pulled my weapon,” he said. “It was never off safety. I never pulled the trigger. He was actually never in danger. He just didn’t know that.”
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, said that she was concerned about Hess’ “suicide by cop” comments because “had the cop actually shot you and killed you, I don’t want you to think that doesn’t affect a law enforcement officer.”
“The law enforcement officer has been now placed in a situation where he or she was in great fear or danger to themselves or others that caused them to have to use deadly force against you. Then they have to live with that."
Hess pleaded guilty in June to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
In exchange for his plea, additional charges of carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft were dismissed during Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Just before 4 a.m. March 13, a 911 caller reported Hess had a loaded firearm and was walking toward the home of a woman to possibly harm her.
The woman had filed a protection order against him the day before.
Officer Brandon Askew saw a man matching Hess' description walking in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue and slowed his squad car and put a spotlight on him, according to prosecutors.
Hess pulled a gun from his rear waistline and raised it toward Askew, who had gotten out of his squad car, according to prosecutors.
Askew yelled at Hess several times to drop the gun and fired his service weapon twice, shooting Hess once in the ankle, according to prosecutors.
Hess went to the ground and dropped the handgun. He did not fire any rounds.
Askew's squad car, which was not placed in park, slowly rolled over Hess, according to prosecutors.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Hess said he did not intend to harm Askew or the woman. He said he was intoxicated and the officer had "every right to shoot me."
Hess was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later booked into the Scott County Jail.
In March, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton cleared Askew, saying the use of force was "reasonable under the circumstances."