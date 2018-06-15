A Davenport man admitted to a judge Friday that he pointed a gun “in the direction” of the Davenport police officer who then shot him in the ankle.
John Michael Hess, dressed in orange jail garb and using wheelchair, also admitted during a nearly 50-minute plea hearing in Scott County District Court that he possessed a firearm even though an order of protection had been taken out against him a short time before the incident.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic violence offender, going armed with intent, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
Each of the three charges are a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss additional charges of carrying weapons and fourth-degree theft when he is sentenced July 27.
Prison time is mandatory on the assault charge because it is a forcible felony.
Just before 4 a.m. March 13, a 911 caller reported Hess had a loaded firearm and was walking toward the home of a woman to possibly harm her, according to prosecutors.
The woman had filed a protection order against him the day before.
Officer Brandon Askew saw a man matching Hess’ description walking in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue and slowed his squad car and put a spotlight on him.
Hess pulled a gun from his rear waist line and raised it toward Askew, who had gotten out of his squad car, according to prosecutors.
Askew yelled at Hess several times to drop the gun and fired his service weapon twice, shooting Hess once in the ankle, according to prosecutors.
Hess went to the ground and dropped the handgun. He did not fire any rounds.
Askew’s squad car, which was not placed in park, slowly rolled over Hess, according to prosecutors.
In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Hess said he did not intend to harm Askew or the woman. He said he was intoxicated and the officer had "every right to shoot me."
Hess was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was later booked into the Scott County Jail.
The shooting was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
In March, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton cleared Askew, saying the use of force was “reasonable under the circumstances.”
Hess said the officer “knew that I had a firearm on me before he even saw me” when questioned Friday by 7th Judicial Chief District Judge Marlita Greve.
“Do you believe that officer would have been in fear of you shooting a gun because you were holding a gun and pointing it at him?” the judge asked.
“Yup,” Hess replied.
Hess said he has not seen the body camera footage of the incident. His biggest question, he said, is how and why he was run over by Askew’s squad car.
“I know I gave him ample time to put that car in park,” he said.
In March, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed the car rolled over Hess, adding investigators told him it moved “extremely slow and there was plenty of time to get out of the way.”