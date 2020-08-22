Davenport man dies of gunshot wound in Harrison Street apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man died of a gunshot wound he sustained in a Harrison Street apartment Saturday morning.

Davenport Police were called to 6500 Harrison Street at 6:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside an apartment.

They found Sylvester Edding, 45, whose last known address was in Moline, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Genesis East in Davenport, where he died.

Police were on the scene for several hours, neighbors said about noon.

Police said no further information is available.

