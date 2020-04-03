Davenport man sought on stalking warrants

Details of the alleged incidents that led to these warrants, or the dates those incidents happened, were not available on the Scott County Sheriff’s website.

The Davenport Police Department declined to release more details on the recent cases, saying they were still active and had not been through the court process. Further release of information about them could hinder the investigation and the arrest of Castaneda.

The failure-to-appear warrants are related to charges Castaneda pleaded guilty to on Jan. 7 as part of a negotiated plea with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, according to Scott County court records.

He pleaded guilty to the harassment charge, as well as charges of criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, court records state. A second domestic abuse assault charge was to be dropped at sentencing as part of the deal.

The plea agreement stated the sentence recommendation was to be 240 days on the harassment charge and 120 each on the criminal mischief and second domestic abuse assault charge, with the sentences concurrent and all but 90 days suspended. He was also to have no contact with the victim.