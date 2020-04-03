Davenport man sought on stalking warrants

Quad-Cities police are asking the public to help find a man believed armed, dangerous and prone to violence.
Michael Castaneda, 28, Davenport, is wanted on Scott County warrants for stalking, criminal mischief and violation of a no-contact order, according to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He is also wanted for failing to appear in court for other charges: first-degree harassment, violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He was still at large Friday, according to Crime Stoppers. Castaneda is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, according to Crime Stoppers. His hair and eyes are brown. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is warned not to approach him but to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
The most recent warrants were issued March 19 for violation of a no-contact order or order of protection, and March 12, stalking, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office website.
Another stalking warrant was issued for him on Jan. 28, and one each for violation of a no-contact order or order of protection and fourth-degree criminal mischief were issued Jan. 21.
Details of the alleged incidents that led to these warrants, or the dates those incidents happened, were not available on the Scott County Sheriff’s website.
The Davenport Police Department declined to release more details on the recent cases, saying they were still active and had not been through the court process. Further release of information about them could hinder the investigation and the arrest of Castaneda.
The failure-to-appear warrants are related to charges Castaneda pleaded guilty to on Jan. 7 as part of a negotiated plea with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, according to Scott County court records.
He pleaded guilty to the harassment charge, as well as charges of criminal mischief and domestic abuse assault, court records state. A second domestic abuse assault charge was to be dropped at sentencing as part of the deal.
The plea agreement stated the sentence recommendation was to be 240 days on the harassment charge and 120 each on the criminal mischief and second domestic abuse assault charge, with the sentences concurrent and all but 90 days suspended. He was also to have no contact with the victim.
Castaneda, who was free on bond at the time, was scheduled for formal sentencing Jan. 24 but did not appear.
Court documents for those earlier cases include narratives of the alleged behavior that led to the charges.
For the harassment charge, Castaneda allegedly called a person about 90 times from late Sept. 23 through the morning of Sept 24, court records state. Authorities also contend he texted threats of violence to the same person and finally went to the Davenport home of one of the person’s relatives.
On the night of Sept. 24, he is accused of calling a person 17 times in a two-hour period and breaking out the window of a car when the person refused to speak with him, court records state. It was unclear from the record if the targeted person was the same as the one from the earlier incident. These were the underlying accusations for the criminal mischief charge to which Castaneda pleaded guilty.
