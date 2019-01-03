A Davenport man accused of fatally shooting Jason Roberts in June is slated to stand trial beginning Monday.
Deondra Thomas, 37, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
The trial is slated to last nine days in Scott County District Court, according to court documents. Jury selection will begin Monday, with 12 jurors and three alternates to be selected.
Davenport police responded to a disturbance and shots fired call about 2:06 a.m. June 9 in the 800 block of West 4th Street, close to Lafayette Park. They found Roberts, 46, of Davenport, with life-threatening injuries.
Officers provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. Medic EMS transported Roberts to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, and he was declared dead a short time later.
Police say Thomas, a convicted felon, shot Roberts multiple times and was identified as the shooter by witnesses.