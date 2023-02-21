One of three men accused of killing Jamon Winfrey in a 2021 Davenport shooting has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Authorities said Winfrey, 14, Davenport, was shot on Feb. 24, 2021, when members of the Mad Max Gang started shooting at their Savage Life rivals in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Winfrey’s body was found the next day between two nearby houses. An autopsy later determined he’d been shot to death.

Chrystian Z. Smith, 19, Davenport, pleaded guilty on Monday to a single count of attempted murder in relation to the teen’s death, according to court documents. He initially was charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 21, court records state.

Smith had a trial on the murder and intimidation charges in November, but the jury could not reach a verdict. A second trial was pending when he entered his plea.

The other two men accused of killing Winfrey are John Eddie Hanes III, 19, and Javon Combs, 21, both of Davenport. Their cases were pending as of Tuesday.

They also face charges of first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Winfrey’s death.

In earlier court hearings related to the killing, police accused Smith, Hanes and Combs of being members of the Mad Max Gang or MMG, while Winfrey was a member of the Savage Life gang.

At the time of the shooting, the gangs had “shoot-on-sight” orders for each other's members, police said.