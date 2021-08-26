Davenport man to 14 years in prison on child porn conviction, violating terms of supervised release

A registered sex offender serving 10 years on federal supervised release after serving a prison sentence for receiving child pornography has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on a new child pornography conviction.
During a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Preston Andrew Cole, 28, of Davenport, to 144 months in federal prison. He also must serve 10 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
Cole pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography during a hearing held April 28 in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Cole also was sentenced to a consecutive prison term of 24 months, two years, for violating his supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case began on Dec. 17, 2020, when a probation officer conducted a routine check of Cole’s residence and noticed a Wi-Fi router. A laptop, cell phone and gaming system, all with internet capability, were located.
Cole admitted to viewing child pornography on the devices and admitted to consuming alcohol, both of which violated his supervised release.
During a forensic examination of the devices investigators located multiple images of child pornography and he was arrested.
Cole’s first conviction on child pornography occurred in 2016 when he lived in Iowa City.
According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic court records, on Dec. 18, 2014, Iowa City police were called by a man who was repairing Cole’s computer. The man repairing the computer had come across “questionable” images of children and showed them to officers.
Cole was arrested and charged with possession of images that depicted minors in a sex act. Under Iowa law, the charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a two-year prison sentence.
A federal grand jury indicted Cole on charges of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography.
On May 31, 2016, Cole pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Davenport, to a charge of receipt of child pornography. On Oct. 17, 2016, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Cole to six years in federal prison, with credit for any time served in jail while awaiting trial. Rose also ordered him to serve 10 years on supervised release.