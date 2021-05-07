Davenport man walks away from Davenport correctional facility

Earnest Jarmal Nunley walked away from the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility without permission on Thursday afternoon and has not returned, Iowa Department of Corrections officials say.

Nunley was serving time for second-degree robbery and entered the residential facility on Feb. 3.

Corrections officials say he is a 32-year-old man, 5-foot, 6-inches, weighing 195 pounds.

Corrections officials ask anyone with information to contact local police.

