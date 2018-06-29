Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has updated its list of "wanted suspects" in the Quad-Cities.
Added to the list is Nicholas Travis Warner. Warner, 49, is wanted by Davenport police for eluding, interference with official acts, assault with a weapon on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Warner is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
On May 16, Warner was driving recklessly and fled from Davenport police.
Do not approach Warner, he is armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.
Anyone with any information about this fugitive is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you can remain anonymous.