Davenport man wanted for leaving Davenport Work Release Saturday

Iowa authorities are searching for a Davenport man who left the Davenport Work Release Center Saturday and has yet to return.

Durell R. Parks Jr., 38, of Davenport, was admitted to the work release facility on Aug. 26 after having spent the last three or so years in the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Online court records show the Davenport man pleaded guilty to felony willful injury – causing serious injury in September 2017 and had a charge of first-degree murder dismissed.

Parks was one of three individuals charged in connection to the Aug. 18, 2016, stabbing death of Romane L. Nunn Sr., 29, of Davenport, in LeClaire Park while playing Pokémon Go.

Nunn was an Army veteran who had served two tours of duty in Iraq.