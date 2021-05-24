Davenport man wanted for violating probation charged with first-degree robbery

A Davenport man who was supposed to turn himself in to the Scott County Jail on Oct. 22 after violating his probation on a third-degree burglary conviction is now facing armed robbery charge after police say he used a BB gun to rob a person of a cell phone Monday.
Shallum Delane Davenport Jr., 30, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Dustin Mooty, at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, the victim told police he had arranged to sell an iPhone X for $375 over social media.
Davenport showed what was believed to be a firearm and took the phone from the victim during a physical fight. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
The victim and witnesses were able to identify a nearby house where Davenport was believed to have fled. Police found Davenport at the home and seized the stolen iPhone as well as a .177-caliber Glock BB gun. The BB gun, according to police, fires steel projectiles capable of causing serious injury.
Davenport was positively identified by the victim.
On. Feb. 20, 2020, Davenport pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary during a hearing in Scott County District Court. The charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Davenport was sentenced to three years on probation.
During hearing on Oct. 22, Davenport, appearing via teleconference, was found to have violated his probation. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was ordered to report to the Scott County Jail by 5 p.m. that day. However, Davenport failed to show up at the jail as ordered and has been on the lam since.
Davenport also has been wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic assault with injury and violating a no-contact protective order.
Davenport was being held without bond Monday night in the Scott County Jail. He is scheduled to make a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court.