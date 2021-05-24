Davenport man wanted for violating probation charged with first-degree robbery

A Davenport man who was supposed to turn himself in to the Scott County Jail on Oct. 22 after violating his probation on a third-degree burglary conviction is now facing armed robbery charge after police say he used a BB gun to rob a person of a cell phone Monday.

Shallum Delane Davenport Jr., 30, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Dustin Mooty, at 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, the victim told police he had arranged to sell an iPhone X for $375 over social media.

Davenport showed what was believed to be a firearm and took the phone from the victim during a physical fight. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The victim and witnesses were able to identify a nearby house where Davenport was believed to have fled. Police found Davenport at the home and seized the stolen iPhone as well as a .177-caliber Glock BB gun. The BB gun, according to police, fires steel projectiles capable of causing serious injury.

Davenport was positively identified by the victim.