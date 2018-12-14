A standoff between Davenport police and a man wanted on numerous arrest warrants ended peacefully Friday when the man surrendered after about two hours of negotiating, Davenport police said.
Rodney Foutch, 41, of 2203 Iowa St., was wanted on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as one count each of third-degree harassment and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Federal authorities also had warrants out for Foutch.
Patrol officers noticed a truck associated with Foutch parked in front of 2203 Iowa St. At 3:55 p.m. officers were able to make contact with residents of the home who confirmed Foutch was inside.
Foutch barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to come out.
Police set up a perimeter around the home and members of the Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team were sent to the scene.
Foutch gave up at about 5:55 p.m., and was taken to the Scott County Jail.
Foutch has several trials pending in Scott County District Court.
On July 5, Foutch was arrested on charges of domestic assault, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, and possession of .9 grams of methamphetamine. In that case Foutch is accused of assaulting his wife with a pellet gun.
Each of those charges is a misdemeanor and trial is scheduled for Jan. 14, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
On Aug. 8, Foutch was one of three people arrested in connection with a methamphetamine investigation. He is charged in that case with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Each of those charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Foutch also is charged in that case with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years. Police say Foutch was in possession of a 9 mm Smith & Wesson firearm.
The trial in that case is scheduled for Feb. 25, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.
On Oct. 26, Foutch was arrested on a charge of first-degree harassment after he sent text messages to a women threatening to beat her face to a pulp and “slit her throat,” according to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport police.
Trial in that case also is set for Jan. 14 in Scott County District Court.