Davenport man who shot woman in head found guilty of attempted murder

A jury has convicted a Davenport man of attempted murder for shooting a woman in the head.

Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 40, was also convicted of domestic abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Brocato was arrested in February after his ex-girlfriend, ME Kahler, was found with a gunshot wound during a welfare check in the 1400 block of Main Street, Davenport.

Kahler was treated on scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

State's Attorney Mike Walton said in his closing statements that Kahler, who was shot in the head, had permanent brain damage and was partially paralyzed. Because of the brain damage, Kahler has been unable to answer many questions about the shooting.

"ME didn't die, but she will never ever have a normal life," Walton said. "Do you think if ME could sit here and tell you what happened to her, she wouldn't be here?"