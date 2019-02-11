A Davenport man and woman were arrested late last week on multiple charges stemming from a methamphetamine investigation.
Kevin H. Miller, 53, and Carol A. McKinney, 61, are charged with conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Miller also is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and possession of marijuana, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bond was set Saturday at $50,000 cash-only for Miller. He remained in the Scott County Jail Monday.
McKinney posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail Saturday. Both have a preliminary hearing Feb. 19.
Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit began surveillance on Miller and McKinney’s home in the 400 block of East 12th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
Agents saw a vehicle pull up to the house and a person got out and walked into the home; the same person left a short time later.
During a traffic stop, the driver had approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, while the passenger had approximately 0.8 grams.
Agents saw another vehicle pull up to the home and one person went in and left a short time later. During a subsequent traffic stop, the driver had approximately 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.
The driver said Miller was their main source of methamphetamine and had just obtained four grams of the drug prior to the traffic stop from Miller’s home.
Agents also observed McKinney drive away from the home; during a traffic stop, she had approximately two grams of methamphetamine.
She was delivering methamphetamine at Miller's direction. She knew he was a dealer and sometimes made deliveries for him.
Their home was search and Miller was detained. Agents found approximately 7.2 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 7.7 grams of marijuana.
Miller admitted he had methamphetamine in his home and was a dealer, according to the affidavit.