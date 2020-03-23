Davenport man, woman charged in pair of robberies

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after attempting a pair of robberies.

Michael James Morgan, 24, and Katrina Marie Hesser, 19, were captured by the Bettendorf Police after a brief crime spree that included the attempted robbery of a couple walking their dog and the armed hold-up of the QC Mart at 1313 E. River Drive.

Morgan is charged with two felony counts of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude the police. His total bond was set at $50,000.

Hesser is charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Her bond was set at $35,000.

It started about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when Bettendorf Police were called to the aftermath of a robbery that allegedly took place in the 600 block of Holmes St.

A man and women walking their dog said they were followed by a 2003 gold Dodge pick-up truck driven by a man police believe to be Morgan. The victims said there were two women also in the truck.

According to the police, Morgan exited the truck, showed a handgun and demanded money. After the man walking the dog said he didn't have any money, Morgan got back in the truck and fled the scene.