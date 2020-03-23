Davenport man, woman charged in pair of robberies

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after attempting a pair of robberies.
Michael James Morgan, 24, and Katrina Marie Hesser, 19, were captured by the Bettendorf Police after a brief crime spree that included the attempted robbery of a couple walking their dog and the armed hold-up of the QC Mart at 1313 E. River Drive.
Morgan is charged with two felony counts of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude the police. His total bond was set at $50,000.
Hesser is charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Her bond was set at $35,000.
It started about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when Bettendorf Police were called to the aftermath of a robbery that allegedly took place in the 600 block of Holmes St.
A man and women walking their dog said they were followed by a 2003 gold Dodge pick-up truck driven by a man police believe to be Morgan. The victims said there were two women also in the truck.
According to the police, Morgan exited the truck, showed a handgun and demanded money. After the man walking the dog said he didn't have any money, Morgan got back in the truck and fled the scene.
Just minutes after Bettendorf Police were called to the scene on Holmes Street, Davenport Police officers responded to a robbery call from the QC Mart on East River Drive, where it was determined the suspect fled after taking money from the store.
The truck was found by Bettendorf Police on State Street and was stopped on 35th Street. Morgan and Hesser were arrested.
According to police investigators, Morgan admitted to both robbery attempts and Hesser admitted to knowing Morgan intended to rob the QC Mart when he entered the store.