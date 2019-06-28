A Davenport man and woman are facing charges after police say they went into an occupied apartment early Friday while the man was armed with a gun.
Edrick Jarmaine Bomar, 19, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; interference with official acts-firearm, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing July 5. He also was being held without bond on a separate charge of escape, according to court records.
Tyrah Simmone Jackson, 21, is charged with first-degree burglary. At the time of her arrest Friday, she was wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary in connection with a domestic disturbance on June 13 that left a woman with scratches to her face and arm.
Bond was set at $25,000 cash-only in each case. She will be arraigned July 25.
At 1:30 a.m. Friday, Davenport police responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of North Clark Street for a report of a burglary.
Police allege in arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court that Bomar, Jackson and another person went into the apartment, which was was occupied by two people, “with the intent to commit an assault and provoke fear.”
Bomar and the other person, who was not named in the affidavit, were armed with guns, according to the affidavit.
Bomar ran from the scene when he saw marked patrol squad cars; he was located hiding in some tall grass in close proximity to the apartment. Bomar had a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun less than a foot from his left hand and refused to comply with multiple commands, according to the affidavits.
Jackson acknowledged that she was aware that at least one of the men she was with was armed with a gun and that it was displayed inside the apartment, according to the affidavits.