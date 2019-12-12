You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport mans pleads to tampering charges

Davenport mans pleads to tampering charges

{{featured_button_text}}
fraud
Tom Loewy

Terrence Loronzo Edwards pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The Davenport resident, 52, was sentenced Nov. 21 to two years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay restitution, fines, and civil penalties in the amount of $640.

Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Edwards' guilty plea was the result of an investigation that started in February 2018.

The investigation concluded Edwards lied about the existence of a pre-existing medical condition on an application for medical insurance, provided false statements to multiple insurance companies when submitting an application for auto insurance, and misrepresented pre-existing collision damage to his vehicle on a separate auto insurance claim.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News