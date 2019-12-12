Davenport mans pleads to tampering charges

Terrence Loronzo Edwards pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.

The Davenport resident, 52, was sentenced Nov. 21 to two years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay restitution, fines, and civil penalties in the amount of $640.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Edwards' guilty plea was the result of an investigation that started in February 2018.

The investigation concluded Edwards lied about the existence of a pre-existing medical condition on an application for medical insurance, provided false statements to multiple insurance companies when submitting an application for auto insurance, and misrepresented pre-existing collision damage to his vehicle on a separate auto insurance claim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.