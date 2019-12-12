Davenport mans pleads to tampering charges

Terrence Loronzo Edwards pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with records following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
The Davenport resident, 52, was sentenced Nov. 21 to two years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay restitution, fines, and civil penalties in the amount of $640.
You have free articles remaining.
Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Edwards' guilty plea was the result of an investigation that started in February 2018.
The investigation concluded Edwards lied about the existence of a pre-existing medical condition on an application for medical insurance, provided false statements to multiple insurance companies when submitting an application for auto insurance, and misrepresented pre-existing collision damage to his vehicle on a separate auto insurance claim.