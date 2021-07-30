Davenport mayor addresses latest shooting that left four injured

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson described Thursday’s shooting that put four people in the hospital as “a serious altercation that developed into a shooting” among two groups of people that have been feuding.

“It was not random. It was targeted,” Matson said of the shooting.

He said two victims were taken to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment, and that at least one of the victims was seriously injured. Davenport police said Friday that all four victims had suffered non-life threatening injuries but one was still in serious condition.

Matson pleaded for anyone with information about the incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

Matson as well said Davenport police and city officials “are doing everything we can to find out who the shooters are and go after them.