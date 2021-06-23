Davenport mayor: Iowa will help address increased gun violence in the city

"We were able to talk about ways that we can help facilitate, coordinate with them (Davenport officials) to address some of the increase in crime that they're seeing in Davenport. So, whether it's technology or whether it's more troopers on the ground, there's a lot of different things that we're working on that can help supplement their team to address some of the uptick that they're seeing," Reynolds said of the meeting. "It's a great collaboration, and I look forward to hopefully seeing some good results from it."