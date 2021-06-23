Davenport mayor: Iowa will help address increased gun violence in the city

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson met with Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday to discuss how the state can help address a rise in gun violence in Davenport.
Matson reached out to Reynolds in early June to request assistance. Matson said Tuesday's meeting included the state director of public safety, the Davenport police chief and other state and city officials.
"She (Gov. Reynolds) and the director of public safety were very supportive of giving us more resources and assistance, and I thanked them for that," Matson said.
State troopers have already been assigned to patrol Davenport highways, and Matson said that will continue for the immediate future. They also talked about other resources the state could provide the Davenport Police department.
"We discussed some other resources, especially investigative technical resources, both human and forensic and technical computer systems. We are getting those," Matson said.
Matson said other state law enforcement personnel will work in Davenport for a period of time.
"We were able to talk about ways that we can help facilitate, coordinate with them (Davenport officials) to address some of the increase in crime that they're seeing in Davenport. So, whether it's technology or whether it's more troopers on the ground, there's a lot of different things that we're working on that can help supplement their team to address some of the uptick that they're seeing," Reynolds said of the meeting. "It's a great collaboration, and I look forward to hopefully seeing some good results from it."