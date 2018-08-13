Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will update the public on Aug. 28 regarding information gathered at the Youth Community Action Summit in June, as well as subsequent listening sessions over the last two months, the city announced Monday morning.
The meeting also will offer a vision for how the community can move forward based on what the mayor heard, according to the city.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St. It is open to the public.
"Thank you to everyone who has participated in this process and for your on-going commitment to being part of the solutions needed for our community where all youth and families can thrive," the city said in a media release.
Over the last several years, the Quad-Cities has seen an uptick in car thefts that are being committed by juveniles.
In May, the shooting death of 16-year-old Jovontia "Jovi" Jones became a rallying cry for the city to take action. On May 21, Klipsch announced that the city would begin to host a series of meetings with community leaders, including school officials, members of law enforcement, clergy, non-profit organizations and local residents.
In the months since, the mayor has met with more than 250 other people in the course of compiling data around what common problems area youth face. He told the Quad-City Times that the goal is to craft a solution with government, the private sector and not-for-profit organizations to come up with a lasting solution.
"We obviously have to stop the criminal behavior, but we also feel if we want to have a long-term success we've gotta deal with the problems that are there," Klipsch has said.
Klipsch has said he's pleased with the progress of the conversations over the past few weeks, especially as he and others are "getting an understanding by individuals as to what are the issues being faced by kids and families throughout our community."
Some of those issues identified through the meetings include children going to school hungry, few opportunities for activities, problems getting to school and a lack of hope, the mayor said.