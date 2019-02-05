Two Davenport man were arrested Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash at an on-ramp to the Interstate 74 Bridge.
Quinton Sentle Howard, 34, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment.
Paul Kenneth Howard, 33, of 929 E. 15th St., is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, and felony eluding. He also is facing traffic charges including driving while barred, driving while license is suspended, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police officers tried to stop a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan near Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road. Police said in a news release its occupants were wanted on gun charges.
Paul Howard, the driver, fled but the chase ended at the Grant Street on-ramp when a Davenport cruiser used a technique to force the fleeing vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control.
The van landed on its side and the three adults in the van, both of the Howard men and an older woman, were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released.
Police had arrest warrants for both Howard men.
Quinton Howard was wanted because on Monday at about 2:35 p.m., he went to a house on Mississippi Avenue and confronted a person. He then threatened to shoot the victim's two sons in front of the victim. Howard was posting to Facebook Live while he was threatening the victim.
In that instance he is charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Then at 10:30 p.m. Monday, on Volquardsen Avenue, Quinton Howard is alleged to have displayed a silver handgun at a victim and threatened the victim.
In that instance he is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Paul Howard had active arrest warrants out for violating his probation in three cases that included a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers seized two handguns from the van; a Springfield semi-automatic handgun and a Ruger 9mm that was reported stolen out of Bettendorf on Sept. 10.
The weapons charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
However, federal authorities could take over the weapons charges against the men under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
It is a federal offense for a felon to be in possession of a firearm. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Three Davenport police vehicles were damaged in the chase.
Quinton Howard was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.
Paul Howard was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $15,100, and without bond on the probation violation charges.