Davenport men charged in 2021 killing of 14-year-old appear in court

Two of three Davenport men accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in a 2021 shooting made their first appearances in court on Thursday.

Chrystian Zamariyea Smith, 18; Javon Delbert Combs, 20; and John Eddie Hanes III, 18, are accused of shooting Jamon Winfrey to death on Feb. 24, 2021, near the intersection of 13th and Farnam streets, according to arrest affidavits filed for the men.

All three men have been charged with first-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life without parole in Iowa.

Smith and Combs made their initial appearances Thursday morning by video before Scott County Judge Peter G. Gierut.

Bond for Smith and Combs was set at $1 million each. Both men remained in the custody of the Scott County Jail on Thursday, according to the jail’s website.

Gierut also appointed a public defender to represent the men at least in the short term. Smith said he intended to hire a private attorney.

The pair is scheduled to appear back in court for preliminary hearings on March 25.

Hanes is serving an unrelated prison sentence in the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Wednesday that Hanes would have to be returned to Scott County to face the murder charge.

Combs’ parents, Saul and Miranda Combs, attended Thursday's hearing. Afterward, they said their son was innocent.

“My son didn’t do this,” Saul Combs said.

They just need to prove it, his father said.

At about 4:22 p.m. on the day of the shooting, officers went to the area of 13th and Farnam streets to investigate a report of gunfire, the police department said.

The initial investigation indicates three vehicles — a black four-door sedan, a gold sedan and a silver minivan — were chasing one another with shots being fired from at least one of the vehicles, police said.

According to affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Jordan Sander, Combs, Smith and Hanes were able to block the vehicle they were after, causing the vehicle in which Winfrey was riding to stop in the roadway. Two of the men fired at Winfrey, striking him.

Officers located a scene and recovered spent shell casings but did not find anyone with injuries nor any damage to property during that first response.

Winfrey’s body was found the next day in a yard between houses in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.

Combs and Smith each has recently been on probation, according to Iowa Department of Corrections and Scott County District Court electronic records.

Combs is currently on probation until Nov. 17, 2025, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft for stealing a 2021 Kia K5 GT-Line. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Combs also pleaded guilty to a charge of eluding while participating in a felony, a Class D felony that carries a five-year prison sentence.

Smith was supposed to have been on probation until April 14, 2024, after pleading guilty last year to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with an Oct. 29, 2020, shooting incident in Davenport, and a charge of criminal gang participation. He was later arrested in August for violating his probation after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davenport police detectives connected him to an Oct. 2, 2020, burglary at a home from which Smith allegedly stole the victim’s 2017 Honda Accord. He then was charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Hanes was sentenced in August to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of criminal gang participation, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dropped as a result of a plea agreement.

