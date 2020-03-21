2 Davenport men jailed after early Saturday robbery

Two Davenport men are being held in Scott County Jail on charges connected to a robbery early Saturday at a gas station.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at Mother Hubbard’s, 321 N. Division St., records say.

Sundiata Acoli Clark, 38, and Donnell Whitfield, 54, face charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and first-degree robbery. Each was being held on $25,000 bond. They are scheduled to appear April 9 in Scott County Court.

A man entered the store, walked directly up to the front counter of the store, and said, “This is a robbery” to the clerk, according to reports.

The man said he had a gun while holding his right hand inside of his jacket. The clerk refused to give him money.

The suspect ripped the cash register off the counter before he ran out of the store and got into the front passenger seat of a silver 2010 Ford Escape. There was another person in the driver’s seat.

The suspect said, “Drive! Drive! Drive!” to the driver. “The defendant then fled the scene knowing the co-defendant just robbed the gas station,” documents say.

About $500, ranging from large to smaller bills, was inside the cash register when it was stolen.

This incident was recorded on the store camera.

