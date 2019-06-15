A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed Friday on the Highway 52/64 river bridge causeway one mile north of Sabula, Iowa, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Russ Long said in a news release.
The crash occurred at 2:44 p.m.
Police officials on Saturday confirmed that Lee J. W. Fersch, 51, of Davenport died in that crash.
Long said that Fersch, who was driving a 2003 Harley-Davidson, was northbound on the Highway 52/64 river bridge causeway when he approached a curve to the right. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and drove into the guardrail on the other side of the roadway.
The Davenport man was taken to Mercy Medical Center, Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.