Davenport murder suspect extradited from Rock Island County

A Rock Island man accused in the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samual Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club in Davenport has been extradited to Scott County from Rock Island County.
Lance M. Johnson Jr., 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson was being held Wednesday night on a cash-only bond of $1 million.
He is expected to make a first appearance Thursday in Scott County District Court.
Rock Island Police arrested Johnson on Oct. 28 on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Scott County prosecutors placed an order to detain Johnson, who twice refused to sign a waiver of extradition, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records.
During an extradition hearing Wednesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Frank Fuhr ordered Johnson to be transferred to Scott County to face the murder and gun charge.
The Rock Island County weapons charges were dropped in favor of letting the murder case move forward. However, Rock Island County prosecutors could reinstate those charges at a later date.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole upon conviction. The felon in possession charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 2:58 a.m., officers were sent to Déjà Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gunshots and found one gunshot victim when they arrived on scene.
The victim, Wires, of Davenport, was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he was pronounced dead.
Johnson is currently serving a term of two years on conditional discharge after being sentenced Jan. 28, 2021, in Rock Island County Circuit Court for possession of a controlled substance.
When he was 17, Johnson and another man were charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2010, armed robbery of the Kwik Shop at Locust and Marquette streets in Davenport. Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
During a sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court on Sept. 8, 2011, District Judge Mark Cleve sentenced Johnson to 10 years in prison. The sentence was to run concurrent with two felony cases Johnson was involved in at the time in Rock Island County.