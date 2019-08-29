The fate of Christopher Dixon, one of five men charged in the fatal shooting of Brady Tumlinson in a robbery gone wrong nearly two years ago, is now in the hands of a judge.
Following less than an hour of closing arguments Thursday, District Court Judge Henry Latham said he would review the evidence and render a verdict at a later date.
He did not indicate when that will be but told attorneys he would “try to be as quick as I can.”
Prior to trial, Dixon waived his right to a jury trial and elected instead to have his case decided by Judge Latham.
Dixon, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole on the murder charge and up to 35 years in prison on the remaining charges.
Dixon’s bench trial began Monday in Scott County District Court. Assistant Scott County Attorneys Amy DeVine and Caleb Copley rested their case Thursday.
The defense also rested Thursday; Dixon chose not to testify.
Prosecutors argued that Dixon and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23, D’marithe Culbreath, 22, Nakita Wiseman, 23, and Darell Williams, 20, conspired to rob Tumlinson, 20, of drugs and money in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, 2017, at his South Nevada Avenue home.
DeVine said in her closing argument that while someone else may have pulled the trigger that morning, Dixon and Alderman were “pulling the string.”
Alderman was angry that Tumlinson, his longtime friend, was distancing himself from him. By Sept. 21, 2017, he was spiraling out of control and set into motion a plan to take drugs and money from Tumlinson.
He recruited Wiseman and Dixon. Dixon in turn recruited Williams, his stepson, and Culbreath, “two guys that he'd know would be down for something like that and would do what they were asked by him," DeVine said.
DeVine said Alderman called Dixon around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 21, 2017, and met with him at the Hy-Vee on Rockingham Road. She argued that the meeting was to discuss the details of the robbery and was Alderman's chance to ask Dixon to "get some help and to get more people involved."
“That's exactly why, just minutes after that meeting, you see a text from Tristin Alderman to this defendant (saying), ‘I'm trusting you,'" DeVine said. "You know that’s Tristin Alderman telling the defendant he’s trusting him with who he’s going to bring into this plan of theirs."
A short time later, Dixon called Culbreath.
Williams and Culbreath, she said, did not know Brady nor did they hang out with Alderman.
“Dixon was that link,” she said. “Chris Dixon is the one that got them involved. He is the one that directed them where to go on the west end of Davenport.”
Surveillance video in the area showed two cars driving slowly past the home Tumlinson shared with his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, at 12:28 a.m., she said.
Grubbs, 22, testified Monday that she and Tumlinson were sleeping when they heard someone kicking in their front door. An intruder came into their bedroom and started firing, she said.
Tumlinson fired back and hit the intruder, who dropped to the ground, she said. According to trial testimony, Culbreath was treated for a gunshot wound to the later that morning.
His DNA was found on several pieces of evidence around the property, including a bullet fragment collected from the bedroom wall, a gate at the home and a pair of latex gloves that were found in the street.
Phone records placed all five men in the area at the time of the shooting and a nearby surveillance video showed five men running away from the direction of Tumlinson’s house at 12:39 a.m. and 12:40 a.m.
One of the suspects was wearing what appeared to be a light-colored t-shirt, sweatpants and light-colored shoes. DeVine said Dixon was captured on surveillance video at his apartment wearing similar clothing a short time after the shooting.
The phone and cell tower records also disprove Dixon's claims to police that he was not involved in the robbery and that numerous calls from Culbreath and Alderman leading up to and after the shooting was to sell them marijuana.
Russ Dircks, one of Dixon’s attorneys, said in his closing argument that prosecutors were “merely speculating” about what happened that morning and that the evidence did not prove that Dixon conspired with the others to rob Tumlinson.
He also pointed to the phone contacts with Alderman and Culbreath and said that it was more indicative of a drug sale, and noted that 11 calls between Alderman and Dixon totaled three minutes and 22 seconds, Dircks said.
“I would say that in three minutes and 22 seconds, it’s quite difficult to set up most anything,” he argued. “Those are much more consistent with somebody who is a drug dealer trying to set up a quick drug sale.”
Dixon admitted to two Davenport Police detectives that he delivered marijuana to Alderman in the area that night and that he has never changed his story, Dircks said.
He also pointed to the testimony of Williams and Wiseman, who said they did not specifically discuss a robbery with Dixon or that there is anything in the record that he had any knowledge that they had a gun.
“He never gave them any directions,” Dircks said. “He never gave them the gun. He never provided clothing.”
Williams, who pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary in the case, was arrested and charged with a robbery in July 2018 when Dixon was incarcerated in a drug case. Williams also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree theft and is awaiting sentencing in both cases.
Dircks argued Thursday that his plea in the second case shows that Williams is “predisposed” to committing robberies.
Copley agreed in this rebuttal argument.
“That's exactly why this man wanted to recruit Darrel Williams,” he argued.
Dixon also is represented by attorney Joel Walker.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December in Tumlinson's death and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.