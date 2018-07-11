The murder trial for Tremayne Thomas, charged in the May 2017 death of Brandon Brooks, will begin Monday, a judge ordered Wednesday.
Judge Nancy Tabor's order comes one day after she declared a mistrial on the second day of jury selection in his first trial.
Prosecutors said Tuesday that a comment made during jury selection prompted the judge to declare a mistrial.
Thomas, 43, of Davenport is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
At 4:29 a.m. May 30, 2017, Brooks' body was found on fire near the street in the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue.
An autopsy determined he was severely beaten and shot at least once prior to being set on fire, according to police.
Police say Brooks was seen with Thomas in Thomas' apartment the previous day. On June 2, 2017, officers searched the apartment and found suspected blood evidence, according to police.
Officers also discovered suspected blood evidence in a van Thomas was driving an hour before Brooks' body was found, and in the bed of a pickup he owned, according to police.
On June 27, 2017, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's lab determined the suspected blood evidence matched Brooks' DNA profile, according to police.