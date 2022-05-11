Davenport Noon Optimists to host Bike Safety Rodeo

The Davenport Noon Optimist Club is hosting a Ready To Ride Bike Safety Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon May 21 at the Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center parking lot at 2828 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

People can test their riding skills on an obstacle course. People who bring their bikes can get a free bike safety inspection and tune-up.

Everyone who rides will receive a Bike Rodeo sticker. Please bring bikes and helmets to ride.

Kids can will bikes, helmets and other biking items.

The event also is sponsored by the Optimist International-Optimist Club of Davenport, Walmart and the Davenport Police Department.

For more information, email the Davenport Noon Optimists at info@davenportnoonoptimists.com.

