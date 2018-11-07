A Davenport North High School student was arrested Wednesday after a stolen gun was found in the student’s locker, Davenport police said.
A Davenport Police officer working at the high school was investigating a disturbance when during the course of the investigation school security searched the 16-year-old’s locker.
Inside the locker was a gun that had been reported stolen.
The student was arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, and carrying weapons on school grounds. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to five years.