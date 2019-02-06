IOWA CITY — A Davenport duo was arrested Monday, accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of items from a Menards store in Iowa City.
Gregory A. Bubenyak, 58, and Lyda L. Bubenyak, 43, were seen on the store’s video surveillance entering Menards, 2605 Naples Ave., about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.
The two put a garbage can into a shopping cart and filled the bin with multiple items, stashing the can at the outdoor lumberyard’s rear exit.
The Bubenyaks then pulled their vehicle into the lumberyard to pick up an order and loaded the garbage can into their vehicle, the complaints said.
The two were arrested Monday and face a charge of second-degree theft, a Class D felony.