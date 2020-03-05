Davenport parolee arrested for peddling heroin

A 33-year-old Davenport woman who is on parole for trafficking heroin was arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and accused of again selling heroin.

Krystal Lynn Simms, of 2818 W. 67th St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver heroin. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Simms, who was arrested Tuesday, was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond for the new drug trafficking charge, and without bond on a charge of violating her parole.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by agents of QCMEG, on Jan. 15, at 4:58 p.m., Simms met an undercover police officer at a business in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue in Davenport. In exchange for $60 cash, which had been pre-recorded by undercover agents, Simms delivered 0.3 grams total package weight of heroin.

On Feb. 18, 2018, Simms pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to deliver heroin, each of which is a Class C felony. She was sentenced to three years on probation.