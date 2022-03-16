Davenport parolee arrested on gun and drug charges

A Davenport man who is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections until 2030 has been charged in connection with a February shots fired incident in Davenport and with trafficking in cocaine.

Chauncey Allen Price, 28, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver no more than 100 grams of cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Price is also charged with reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days, as no persons were harmed and no property was damaged in the Feb. 22 shooting incident.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Joseph Dorton, at 1:38 a.m. on Feb. 22, Davenport police were sent to the area of East 6th and Iowa streets to investigate a report of shots fired.

Officers found a spent .380-caliber shell casing in the driveway of 402 E. 6th St.

During the investigation detectives determined that Price fired several rounds from the gun into the air.

At noon Tuesday, Davenport police located Price in the 1200 block of Brady Street.

During a search of Price’s apartment at 402 E. 6th St., officers found and seized 30 grams of cocaine from inside a safe in the bedroom. Officers also found and seized a digital scale, packaging materials and $2,464 in cash in mostly $20 denominations. Officers also located and seized a firearm.

In a post-Miranda interview Price admitted to police to using cocaine.

Price was booked into the Scott County Jail on Tuesday.

During a first appearance Wednesday in District Court, District Associate Judge Christine Dalton set Price’s bond at a total of $15,000, cash only.

Price waived a preliminary hearing and Dalton scheduled arraignment for April 7 in District Court.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Price is on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections until Feb. 14, 2030.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Price committed numerous thefts between Oct. 16, 2012, and July 11, 2013.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and on July 13, 2013, he was sentenced to a total of 35 years in prison.

Price was released from prison and placed on work release on Dec. 28, 2017. He was returned to prison on June 19, 2018, for violating the terms of his release.

He was once again released from prison on July 29, 2019, and placed on work release. He was placed on parole from work release on Nov. 26, 2019.

