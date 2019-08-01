A Davenport parolee was back behind bars Thursday on multiple assault, gun and drug charges stemming from two separate incidents.
At 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police found Michael Christopher Lewis, 32, wanted on felony warrants, driving a 2005 maroon Dodge Magnum that had a stolen temporary plate, according to affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
The car pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of West Locust Street. Officers tried to arrest him as he exited the business, but Lewis fled on foot. Police captured him later and found a 9mm handgun that had been stolen out of Davenport.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the car and found 15.4 grams of crack cocaine, 4.4g of crystal methamphetamine, 1.75g heroin, and 15.4g marijuana in three individually wrapped bags. They also found evidence of sales: a digital scale, a rubber glove, and packaging material, according to the affidavits.
Lewis, last known address in the 1700 block of West 17th Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail night on four counts of possession with intent to deliver, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon, interference with a weapon, and trafficking stolen weapons.
Three of the possession-with-intent-to-deliver charges are a Class C felony each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are all a Class D felony each punishable by up to five years in prison.
At the time of his arrest, he was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last year in Bettendorf, where Lewis is accused of pointing a gun at someone during a fight. In that case, he is charged with assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
Bond was set Thursday at $80,000 cash-only in the two cases.