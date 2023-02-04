A Davenport man currently on parole in Scott County for trafficking in cocaine and who is supposed to be registered on Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry was arrested Thursday by Davenport Police on drug, weapons and firearms charges.

Pierce Raynard Davis, 34, is accused of trafficking in cocaine base, commonly referred to as “crack” cocaine, possessing a stolen handgun, and possessing devices that would convert a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic gun, police said.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Bryan Butt, at 5:50 a.m. Thursday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau served a search warrant at Davis’ apartment located in the 2100 block of East Locust Street.

During a search of the residence officers located a clear plastic bag that contained 23.3 grams of cocaine base, or “crack” cocaine. The substance tested positive using a Tru Narc field test.

Authorities have said that one gram of “crack” cocaine yields two to 10 doses for sale, meaning Davenport Police seized enough of the drug to make between 46.6 and 233 doses depending on how it was to be cut.

In a shoebox, officers seized a loaded Springfield Arms .45-Caliber semiautomatic handgun. The weapon had been reported stolen in 2018 from a federal firearms licensee in Silvis.

In the same shoebox, officers located 11 devises that would convert a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun, such as a machine gun.

Davis is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with one count each of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and 11 counts of unauthorized possession of offensive weapons. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Also, as a resident of Iowa, Davis is required to register as a sex offender as he was convicted in 2004 in Rock Island County of criminal sexual abuse.

Davis is charged with violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute. As a first offense, Davis faces a prison sentence of two years on that charge.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for Feb. 10.

Davis is on parole in Iowa until Feb. 23, 2026.

On Dec. 20, 2018, Davis was arrested by Davenport Police for selling cocaine, a Class C felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge on July 19, 2019, and was sentenced Aug. 29, 2019, to 15 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections as a habitual offender. He was paroled from prison on June 24, 2021.

Davis was then turned over to Illinois authorities to serve a prison sentence. During a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Nov. 9, 2020, Davis was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for two years after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated fleeing in connection with an incident that occurred on April 26, 2018.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Dec. 23, 2021, Davis was released from the Henry Hill Correctional Center in Galesburg, Illinois, and failed to report to the Iowa Parole Office. Davis is alleged to have absconded from parole.

On Jan. 12, Detective Butt had called the Iowa Department of Corrections to inquire about Davis’ status as Davis was then under investigation by Davenport Police. That investigation led to Davis' arrest Thursday on the drug, gun and weapons charges.

Federal authorities could take over the drug and weapons case under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Justice Department initiative instituted in 2001 that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

Davis allegedly was selling drugs while in possession of a firearm, which would draw a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. That charge carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and must run consecutively to any sentence on other drug or weapons charges. Also, it would be up to Davis’ attorney to prove that the gun in his possession was not being used to further his drug crime.

Davis already is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm in that he is a convicted felon. In the federal system, the charge of being a felon on possession of a firearm carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Davis already has served a term in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On May 13, 2013, Davis was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, or three years and 10 months, after pleading guilty to the gun charge. He also was to serve three years on supervised release after he completed his prison sentence.

Davis violated his supervised release and on Sept. 9, 2016, he was sentenced to serve a year in federal prison. Electronic records show Davis released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons on May 30, 2017.

Davis was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $32,000, and without bond on a charge of parole violation.