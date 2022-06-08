Davenport parolee sentenced to federal prison on gun conviction

A Davenport man on parole until Aug. 12, 2024, for selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Justin Marion Woods, 48, was sentenced June 2 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

In addition to his 77-month prison sentence, Woods also must serve three years on supervised release after he is released from prison. He will be given credit for time served in federal custody while awaiting trial and sentencing on the charge.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to Scott County District Court and U.S. District Court documents, Woods was arrested July 4, 2020 by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew.

According to Askew’s arrest affidavit, at 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to a stabbing that occurred near West 7th and Division streets.

Woods was identified by his name and clothing description.

Officers located Woods a few minutes later getting out of a Pontiac G6 behind a residence in the 1600 block of West 4th Street. Officers detained Woods after a brief standoff and then began a search of the vehicle.

From under the front passenger seat where Woods had been sitting, officers located a High Point .45-caliber handgun. There were two live rounds in the magazine.

Federal authorities took over the case and Woods was arrested on the charge on Sept. 9, 2021, just about a month after he was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections and placed on parole for peddling methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty to the weapons charge on Feb. 4, 2022, during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Woods was arrested on the meth charge on Sept. 18, 2018.

On April 18, 2019, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Woods pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver 3.49 grams of meth, which is 34.9 doses of methamphetamine.

Woods appealed his conviction to the Iowa Court of Appeals which affirmed his conviction. Woods was ordered to begin a 10-year prison sentence on July 5, 2020, a day after he was arrested on the gun charge.

Woods already had a drug conviction from 2014. He pleaded guilty to drug charges on Feb. 21, 2014, and then was sentenced April 10, 2014, to five years in prison on three Class D drug counts to run concurrently.

Woods also already has served time in federal prison, although electronic records no longer indicate what his conviction was for. According to U.S. Bureau of Prisons electronic records, Woods was last released from federal custody on Nov. 29, 2005.

The gun case against Woods was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings all levels of law enforcement together to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.