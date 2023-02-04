The former executive director of the nonprofit Freight House Farmers Market is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the Davenport market.

According to an affidavit filed by Davenport police, Lorraine Beaman is charged with first-degree theft, accused of stealing $10,455.60 of the market's funds over two years as executive director. She used the money to remodel and purchase items for her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats, and other personal purchases, according to the affidavit.

Chill Ice Cream & Eats leased space at the city-owned Freight House, but the business closed at the end of December and was vacated by the first week of January, according to city staff.

Beaman, 60, also used the funds to buy a trailer from her son at an "inflated price," according to court documents, as well as an Apple TV, resume builders, and to pay attorney fees for her nonprofit.

The Freight House Farmers Market board members and employees declined to comment and referred the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus to their attorney, who did not respond to a request for comment.

An attorney for Beaman declined to comment.

The market first filed as a nonprofit in 2013. Beaman took the helm as its executive director in February 2018.

Most of Freight House Farmers Market funds come from membership dues from vendors, according to public tax documents. Vendors paid the nonprofit $155,873 in 2020, the most recent tax documents show. Another $28,400 came from grants.

A bulk of the nonprofit's money was spent on salaries, rent, insurance, office expenses, and special events.

The former liaison between the city and the Freight House building, Steve Ahrens, said his departure in October from his position had nothing to do with the alleged crime, and that he had no further details on what happened.

"The market's relationship with the city is simply a tenant and landlord relationship," Ahrens said. "I have no direct affiliation or knowledge of what went on."