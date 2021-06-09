Davenport police: 80 vehicles were atop parking ramp around the time of the shooting

More than 80 vehicles came and went from the Redstone parking ramp at River Drive and Main Street in Davenport early Sunday around the time dozens of shots were fired from the fourth floor.

The city-owned parking garage is enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except on major holidays. The ramp's payment-collection system keeps track of the license plates on vehicles that come and go. Police said Wednesday they are using that information to identify vehicles likely present during the shootings.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, about 80 shots of multiple calibers were fired from atop the parking ramp. At least 10 exterior glass panels on the east side of the Figge Art Museum were struck by gunfire. The city-owned skybridge also sustained considerable damage.

"There were in excess of 80 vehicles captured (on camera) in that time period," Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said Wednesday. "These are very useful and helpful to our investigation."

The process of contacting vehicle owners will be time-consuming, he said, but police hope the vehicle owners are more cooperative than those the police encountered as they responded to the scene.

Even though 80 shots were fired, witnesses told police they didn't see anything.