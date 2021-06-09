Davenport police: 80 vehicles were atop parking ramp around the time of the shooting

More than 80 vehicles came and went from the Redstone parking ramp at River Drive and Main Street in Davenport early Sunday around the time dozens of shots were fired from the fourth floor.
The city-owned parking garage is enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except on major holidays. The ramp's payment-collection system keeps track of the license plates on vehicles that come and go. Police said Wednesday they are using that information to identify vehicles likely present during the shootings.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, about 80 shots of multiple calibers were fired from atop the parking ramp. At least 10 exterior glass panels on the east side of the Figge Art Museum were struck by gunfire. The city-owned skybridge also sustained considerable damage.
"There were in excess of 80 vehicles captured (on camera) in that time period," Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said Wednesday. "These are very useful and helpful to our investigation."
The process of contacting vehicle owners will be time-consuming, he said, but police hope the vehicle owners are more cooperative than those the police encountered as they responded to the scene.
Even though 80 shots were fired, witnesses told police they didn't see anything.
Police now theorize the group assembled by communicating on social media, possibly a "flash-mob" style gathering. A fight soon followed, Bladel said, then gunfire erupted.
"It was something that came together quickly," he said, adding the vehicles, "... weren't up there for an extended period.
"It was not one gun or two guns; it was multiple guns."
Neither the Figge nor the skybridge were the intended targets, he said.
"The way the cars were parked, the Figge was background," he said. "They were shooting at each other. We were as lucky as you can be with 80 shots and no one hit."
Those present likely were young adults, he said, ranging from high schoolers to people in their 20s.
"We're working through contacts," Bladel said. "We're working on leads."
Given that some of those involve appear to be young people, police are asking that parents "step up." Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.