 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport Police are at a duplex near the West Kimberly Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport police are gathered in front of a duplex near the intersection of West Kimberly Road and North Elsie Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News