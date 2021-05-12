Davenport police arrest 18-year-old in connection with April shooting incident

Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with an April shooting incident in the Goose Creek Heights neighborhood.

Nicholas Shawn McDowell II, 18, of 3932 N. Elsie Ave., Davenport, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

McDowell also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Nate Thomas, at 2:10 p.m. on April 18 Davenport police were sent to an apartment building at 321 Paul Revere Place to investigate a report of shots fired.

Police located a scene in the rear of the building where they seized three 9mm shell casings, one .380-caliber shell casing and two 9mm live rounds.

The shooting was captured on security cameras.

McDowell is alleged to have fired four rounds from a gun in his possession at an occupied vehicle and occupied apartment complex.

At the time of the shooting, two adults and one child were standing in the parking lot.