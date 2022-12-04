Davenport police arrest Clinton County woman in ongoing meth investigation

Davenport Police have arrested a Clinton County woman in connection with an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Elizabeth Jane Carstensen, 27, of Goose Lake, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Scott County Jail.

Carstensen is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

She also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Robert Myers, at 4:46 p.m. Aug. 4, Carstensen was driving a motorcycle in the area of Locust and Warren streets. At the request of narcotics detectives, a marked Davenport Police squad attempted a traffic stop on Carstensen.

Carstensen fled and was followed by plain clothes officers to the 3200 block of Western Avenue where she jumped off of her motorcycle and attempted to escape on foot.

Officers found Carstensen and in a backpack she was wearing located four plastic bags that contained a total of 163.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Police said that the normal dose of meth is one-tenth of a gram, meaning Carstensen had 1,637 doses of meth to sell.

Also in the backpack was of 5.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and 2.5 Xanax pills.

During a post-Miranda interview, Carstensen admitted that the drugs were her and to conspiring with others to distribute “large amounts of meth in the Quad-Cities,” according to Myers’ affidavit.

Carstensen was being held Sunday in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $35,000, cash or surety.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Ryan Beckenbaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 9.