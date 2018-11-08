Davenport police arrested four boys, ages 12 through 14, Thursday when they were found in a stolen SUV.
A loaded gun also was seized from the vehicle.
One of the boys, age 14, was driving the stolen vehicle and was wanted on an active warrant for second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault while participating in a felony. The boy also has been named in a couple of incidents where he was alleged to have had a weapon.
The boy now is also facing charges of first-degree theft, carrying weapons and interference with official acts causing bodily injuries, as well as several driving offenses.
According to a news release issued Thursday by Davenport Police, at 3:52 p.m. officers located a stolen white Ford Edge in the area of West Central Park Avenue and Wilkes Avenue.
A vehicle pursuit ensued and the vehicle was eventually stopped by officers using a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, on 59th Street near Main Street.
All four of the boys in the vehicle fled, but each was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
A loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle.
Two of the officers at the scene and one of the boys was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment of minor injuries.
Two squad cars and the stolen Edge were damaged in the pursuit.
In addition to the driver, the three other boys in the vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 14, are charged with carrying weapons, first-degree theft and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
At least two of the boys were being held Thursday night in the Scott County Detention Center.