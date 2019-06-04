Davenport police arrested a man late Tuesday who faces numerous charges, including trafficking stolen weapons, after Rock Island police followed a vehicle that later was involved in a Davenport crash.
Davenport officers were dispatched about 7:40 p.m. to the area of the Interstate 280 bridge to assist Rock Island police while they pursued the vehicle, according to a news release from Davenport police. The vehicle was occupied by Paris Davis, who was wanted and known to carry a firearm.
Davenport officers found the vehicle traveling south recklessly on Hancock Avenue. The vehicle pulled onto Rockingham Road, where it struck another vehicle in traffic and caused significant damage to Davis's vehicle.
Davis continued west on Rockingham a short distance until he fled from the vehicle on foot.
He was apprehended in the 1800 block of Dixwell Street.
Davis was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and a large amount of crack cocaine.
Davis, who was being held in Scott County Jail late Tuesday, faces charges in connection with a warrant along with several new charges that include felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking stolen weapons, interference with a weapon, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and no drug tax stamp.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.