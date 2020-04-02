Davenport police arrest man in connection with convenience store robbery

Davenport police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in connection with a March 23 armed robbery of the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust St.
Tyrees Trayvon True, of Davenport, is charged with one count of armed robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years — 70%, or 17 ½ years of which — must be served before parole can be granted.
True also is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Richard Niesen, at 1:17 p.m. March 23, True went into the Stop and Shop. With his face covered in an effort to hide his identity, True wielded a firearm and demanded money.
True got between $700 and $800 cash and then fled the store on foot.
Surveillance video showed True getting out of the rear passenger seat of a Nissan Pathfinder in order to commit the robbery.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
At the time of his arrest Thursday True also was wanted for failing to comply with the terms of his unsupervised probation in connection with a drug charge.
True was arrested Jan. 3, 2019, after he was caught with six Adderall pills. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. True admitted that he got the pills from a friend and was going to try to sell them.
True pleaded guilty to the charge, and in accordance with alternative sentencing guidelines he was supposed to pay $517 in court costs and fines, perform 60 hours of community service and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and treatment if necessary. Given deferred judgement, had he completed his probation satisfactorily the charge would have been erased from the public records.
He failed to appear at a review of his probation compliance on July 12 and did not complete any of the terms of his probation.
True was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $517 cash-only for failing to appear for his probation hearing. He was being held without bond on the robbery and conspiracy charges.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.