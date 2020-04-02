Davenport police arrest man in connection with convenience store robbery

At the time of his arrest Thursday True also was wanted for failing to comply with the terms of his unsupervised probation in connection with a drug charge.

True was arrested Jan. 3, 2019, after he was caught with six Adderall pills. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. True admitted that he got the pills from a friend and was going to try to sell them.

True pleaded guilty to the charge, and in accordance with alternative sentencing guidelines he was supposed to pay $517 in court costs and fines, perform 60 hours of community service and obtain a substance abuse evaluation and treatment if necessary. Given deferred judgement, had he completed his probation satisfactorily the charge would have been erased from the public records.

He failed to appear at a review of his probation compliance on July 12 and did not complete any of the terms of his probation.

True was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $517 cash-only for failing to appear for his probation hearing. He was being held without bond on the robbery and conspiracy charges.

